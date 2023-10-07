Today in Techrights
- The Web is No Longer Open and It's Getting a Lot Worse Again
- Over the past few days we've tested our stylesheets for compatibility and graceful fallbacks with Web browsers as rudimentary and rare as Netsurf
- 1996 article that aged well: "This page optimized for" (arguing with customers)
- Reprint of Jahn Rentmeister's 1996 page
- TheCyberShow on Digital Self-defence
- The new episode was cited in our latest Daily Links
- A Crisis of a Lack of News
- This is a considerable problem for society
- Links 06/10/2023: 'Cellphone' Crunch and Spoofing Alerts in 4G LTE Networks
- Links for the day
- Over at Tux Machines...
- yesterday's posts
- GNU/Linux News in the Era of Science and Reason
- GNU/Linux comes from the scientific community, not the business world. We should care for facts and not be tolerant of business-sponsored spin, scaremongering etc.
- The Techrights Archives (Before Moving to Our Very Own Static Page Generators to Lessen Dependence on WordPress)
- Today we made further improvement to the appearance (style) of the archive of the WordPress pages
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, October 05, 2023
- IRC logs for Thursday, October 05, 2023
- Wiki Migration Has Begun
- Performance and efficiency are underrated aspects, quite sadly
- New Algemeen Dagblad Article About European Patent Office Abuses
- the translation leaves much to be desired
- Phoronix Keeps Exaggerating the Severity of X11 Bugs to Promote Wayland, Which is Unfit for Consumption
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Reddit Misapplies NSFW Tags (/r/stallmanwasright Too Hot to Handle)
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Links 05/10/2023: Microsoft Entrapment and Android 14
- Links for the day