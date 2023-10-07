Games: Moonring, Shadows of the Afterland, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and More
-
Moonring is a free Ultima-like RPG from the Fable co-creator
Here's a really fun one I came across recently - it's called Moonring, a retro-inspired open-world, turn-based, tile RPG in the style of the classic Ultima games with lots of modern touches from the co-creator of Fable, Dene Carter.
-
Shadows of the Afterland looks a bit Thimbleweed Park
Looking a little like Thimbleweed Park from Terrible Toybox, the developer Aruma Studios recently announced Shadows of the Afterland, a supernatural comedy adventure about identity, courage and destiny. This is Aruma Studios' second game, with their first Intruder In Antiquonia released last year.
-
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Gets A Steam Deck Badge and Proton Hotfix
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 recently dropped on Steam this week and in our opinion it's an incredible game held back by two massive issues; an always online DRM and a bugged multiplayer on Deck and Linux. While the DRM is a feature, the broken multiplayer was an actual bug as Windows players could get online just fine while Steam Deck and Linux fans were left out in the cold.
-
Core Keeper 'Shimmering Frontier' update is out now
The great underground exploration, adventure and crafting survival game Core Keeper has a big new update out in Shimmering Frontier. Continuing to be a big success for the developer they previous won the 'Best Social Game 2022' at the TIGA Games Industry Awards and 'Best Debut 2023' at the Swedish Games Awards, plus they've sold over a million!
-
One Special Day 2023 is here with a Steam sale to support disabled gamers
Want to pick up some new games while also supporting a great charity? One Special Day 2023 is here and there's a Steam Sale Event to go with it.