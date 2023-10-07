Best Backup Software to Back up Files in Linux
A backup software is an important program on every Linux user's toolkit. While most don't think of using it in their daily use, it is the lifeline that ensures your files are safe during a data disaster. This article highlights seven of the best backup software for Linux that you can use for free.
1. Syncthing
Syncthing is a simple utility that allows you to synchronize multiple folders across different systems. It is a continuous file synchronization program, which means it continually synchronizes files between two or more computers in real-time, so your data is always safely backed up.