Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RP2040, and More

The distributor OKDO recently featured a low-cost device which incorporates an image sensor and the RP2040 microcontroller. The Tiny Code Reader can be used in projects that involve QR codes and it’s also compatible with open-source programming platforms such as Arduino, CircuitPython and more.

The Tiny Code Reader, developed by Useful Sensors, is specifically designed for reading QR codes from a variety of sources, including screens, paper, and e-ink displays. It efficiently captures and transmits encoded text information to a connected microcontroller via the I2C interface.