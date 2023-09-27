4 Best Free and Open Source Native XML Databases for Big Data
An XML database allows data to be stored in the Extensible Markup Language (XML) format, a markup language that defines a set of rules for encoding documents in a format that is both human-readable and machine-readable. Using a native XML database offers the ability to store data and documents without requiring a database schema. Since XML can be used to describe any type of data, it offers a common format for representing both structured and unstructured data. Further, using XML makes mapping technologies unnecessary. Unlike relational databases, XML databases allow database structures to be modified quickly to meet changing information requirements.
This article highlights the finest native XML databases that are ideal for storing large amounts of textual or binary data and documents. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.