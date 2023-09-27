Ubuntu and Fedora clash in beta race, but who wears GNOME better
Both Fedora Workstation 39 and Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 are now in beta, preparing for release next month. We looked at their official GNOME-based flavors to see what to expect.
Fedora beat Ubuntu out of the gate this release cycle, with its beta version appearing a week or so earlier than that of Ubuntu "Mantic Minotaur". They're quite comparable: both feature the latest GNOME 45 running on top of Wayland by default (although both let you choose trusty old X.org if you prefer), and both come with kernel 6.5. Both use systemd as well, of course: Ubuntu version 253, and Fedora version 254.