Tor Browser 13.0a5 and Tails 5.17.1
New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.0a5 (Android, Windows, macOS, Linux)
Tor Browser 13.0a5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.
Tails 5.17.1
Update Tor Browser to 12.5.4 which fixes CVE-2023-4863: Heap buffer overflow in libwebp.