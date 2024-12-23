Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Open Source Security Podcast

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, Serpent OS Alpha has two official flavors featuring the latest GNOME 47.2 and COSMIC 1.0 alpha 4 desktop environments. Both editions are supported equally, but the devs recommend using the GNOME edition because the Rust-based COSMIC is not yet mature and it’s subject to frequent potentially breaking changes.

Highlights of OpenShot 3.3 include Cosmic Dusk as the default theme for a modern and stylish look, a Wayland-compatible color picker that allows color picking only from the OpenShot main window, customizable audio buffer size in preferences for optimal playback, and a Recovery menu for recovering previous auto-saved files.

Darktable 5.0 brings major UI/UX improvements like camera-specific styles for more than 500 camera models to more closely approximate the out-of-camera JPEG rendition, an optional splash screen showing startup progress, a high-contrast theme with bright white text on a dark gray background, more new-user hints on an empty Lighttable, and a global preference to swap the left and right side panels in the darkroom view.