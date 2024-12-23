Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Open Source Security Podcast
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ 2024 Tuxies | LINUX Unplugged 594
It's the fifth annual Unplugged Tuxies; our community votes on the best projects, distros, and desktops of 2024. Join us for the final Tuxies, and the second annual Boosties!
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Open Source Security Podcast Episode 460 – Santa’s Supply Chain Security
Josh and Kurt talk about the supply chain of Santa. Does he purchase all those things? Are they counterfeit goods? Are they acquired some other way? And once he has all the stuff, the logistics of getting it to the sleigh is mind boggling.