Windows TCO Leftovers
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft gives Alt+Space shortcut over to Copilot
Alt+Space is also used to show the context menu of the active window. Therefore, Microsoft's decision to hand the shortcut over to Copilot is unlikely to please keyboard warriors who are used to their shortcuts working in a particular way.
India Times ☛ Krispy Kreme says cybersecurity incident is impacting online orders in US
Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme said on Wednesday that unauthorised activity on a portion of its information technology systems has disrupted certain operations, including online ordering in the United States.
YLE ☛ Police warn hundreds of Finns registered on crime-as-a-service websites
US and EU authorities have seized 63 websites considered the world's biggest purveyors of services used in illegal distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.
Tripwire ☛ 3AM Ransomware: What You Need To Know
3AM (also known as ThreeAM) is a ransomware group that first emerged in late 2023. Like other ransomware threats, 3AM exfiltrates victims' data (threatening to release it publicly unless a ransom is paid) and encrypts the copies left on targeted organisations' computer systems.
Security Week ☛ No Doughnuts Today? Cyberattack Puts Krispy Kreme in a Sticky Situation
The incident has all the hallmarks of a data-extortion ransomware attack that forces IT departments to take sensitive computer systems offline.
The Register UK ☛ Krispy Kreme admits there's a hole in its security
According to a mandatory 8-K filing [PDF], on November 29, the biz was notified regarding unauthorized access to a portion of its IT systems. Its security team waddled into action and sprinkled in support from "leading cybersecurity experts," but said that delays in online orders were going to be hard to swallow for some.