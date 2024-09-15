Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, GNU/Linux Matters, GNU World Order, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 277: GNOME looks for leader, Ubuntu adds Snap permissions, Kali GNU/Linux new release & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a lot of cool news from the Ubuntu team announcing that they’re going to have new Snap Permissions for users in 24.10. Also, the GNOME Foundation is doing a open search for their new Executive Director.
00:44 Ubuntu 24.10 to Enhance Snap Permissions Handling
06:27 GNOME Foundation Opens Search for New Executive Director
10:08 GNU/Linux Mint Tease ‘Improved’ Default Cinnamon Theme
21:04 Kali GNU/Linux 2024.3 Released
25:53 Hyprland 0.43.0 Released
29:29 Lutris Creator joins Playtron for PlaytronOS
41:44 Steam Updates for GNU/Linux Gamers
46:30 Support the show
Alan Pope ☛ Alan Pope: Where are Podcast Listener Communities
Parasocial chat
On Linux Matters we have a friendly and active, public Telegram channel linked on our Contact page, along with a Discord Channel. We also have links to Mastodon, Twitter (not that we use it that much) and email.
At the time of writing there are roughly this ⬇️ number of people (plus bots, sockpuppets and duplicates) in or following each GNU/Linux Matters “official” presence: [...]
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 581
**egl-wayland** and **eglexternalplatform** , **encodings** , the **fcitx**
input method for Chinese, Japanese, and other languages, and 37 fonts from the
**x** software set of Slackware Linux, plus thoughts about fonts, font
management, and licenses.
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1067
joel and hot chocolate.