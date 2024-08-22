today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install RStudio IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 & 20.04
RStudio is a powerful integrated development environment (IDE) for R, a programming language used mainly for statistical computing and data analysis. Anyone working on data science projects or any other similar tasks that involve R, RStudio can make your work much easier.
Setup Arch GNU/Linux with COSMIC DE as KVM Guest
COSMIC is a desktop environment developed in the Rust programming language, using the iced cross platform GUI library for Rust, and Smithay as building blocks for its compositor, cosmic-comp. Cosmic-comp is comparable to smithay's own anvil compositor demonstration, just like the Wayland project uses Weston as demo compositor.
Network World ☛ How to work with substrings on Linux
There are quite a few ways to extract words and substrings from lines of text on a Linux system, replace them with other strings, select delimiters, and even get rid of white space at the beginning and end of lines. These techniques can be extremely useful when you’re building scripts that may be used to process large amounts of data, cleaning up data files, or simply trying to grab a string for use in a subsequent command. This post describes many different commands that can make these tasks easier than you might imagine.