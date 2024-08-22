Software: Zettlr, syslog-ng, and GNU Parallel

Markdown editors are a dime a dozen. Cheaper than that, actually, since many of them are open‑source software. Despite the sheer number of options, finding an editor that has all of the features that one might want can be tricky. For some users, Zettlr might be the right tool. It is a What You See is What You Mean (WYSIWYM) editor that stores its work locally as plain Markdown files. The project is billed as a ""one-stop publication workbench"", and is suitable for writing anything from blog posts to academic papers, maintaining a personal journal, or keeping notes in a Zettlekasten. It is simple to get started with, but rewards deeper exploration and customization.