Software: Zettlr, syslog-ng, and GNU Parallel
LWN ☛ Zettlr: note-taking and publishing with Markdown
Markdown editors are a dime a dozen. Cheaper than that, actually, since many of them are open‑source software. Despite the sheer number of options, finding an editor that has all of the features that one might want can be tricky. For some users, Zettlr might be the right tool. It is a What You See is What You Mean (WYSIWYM) editor that stores its work locally as plain Markdown files. The project is billed as a ""one-stop publication workbench"", and is suitable for writing anything from blog posts to academic papers, maintaining a personal journal, or keeping notes in a Zettlekasten. It is simple to get started with, but rewards deeper exploration and customization.
Peter Czanik: We are switching syslog-ng containers from Debian Testing to Stable
For many years, the official syslog-ng container and development containers were based on Debian Testing. We are switching to Debian Stable now. Learn about the history and the reasons for the change now.
GNU ☛ parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20240822 ('Southport') released
GNU Parallel 20240822 ('Southport') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4