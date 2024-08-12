9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 11th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 12, 2024



This week we got some cool news and releases, starting with the Firefox 129 web browser and System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment, and continuing with the first 3-in-1 convertible Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers and Canonical’s decision to ship the very latest Linux kernel in future Ubuntu releases.

On top of that, we got new KDE Plasma and GNOME point releases, as well as new KDE Frameworks and HandBrake updates. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 11th, 2024.

