today's leftovers
Zimbabwe ☛ ZB Financial Holdings Hacked For Ransom. Customer & Operations Data Leaked To The Internet
ZB Financial Holdings, one of the largest financial institutions in Zimbabwe, was attacked by a ransomware gang in July, and had its data leaked to the internet.
Standards/Consortia
Howard Oakley ☛ A brief history of Directory Services
Operating systems have to store a lot of information about users, services, machines, mounts, and all manner of other things. In traditional Unix, this had been largely accomplished using system configuration files. NeXTSTEP version 0.9 changed this in 1988 when it introduced a centralised NetInfo service. A controversial move, its acceptance was initially hampered by its inclusion of DNS name server lookups; when those failed to complete, the whole NetInfo service ground to a halt, and could lock the user out.
Debian Family
Ultimate Edition
Let’s start here.
A New O/S has been dropped. ultimate-arch-lite-2024.08.03-x86_64-xfce.iso We will start with a Lite XFCE build. Stripped dry persay. I believe Maryiln Manson once said: “When you live with apes, man it’s hard to be clean.” Plasma or KDE for that matter has “traversed” forward to version 6, 6.1.3 to be exact.
Games
Deseret Media ☛ 'Big nerd culture': Hundreds of Utah wargamers gather to battle with dice, figurines
Our very first year, we had around 100 people play and we only have like one or two game systems," Capizzo said. "This is our third year, we have over 400 participants this year and 13 different game systems."
It's gotten so big, that the Utah scene is rivaling some of the biggest gatherings in the U.S. and is performing as one of the biggest markets for these types of games.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akademy 2023 and 2024
Akademy 2023 was almost year ago and soon Akademy 2024 is coming. This is probably good time to talk about Akademy 2023. I know it was in way too past but some of those who know me personally/professionally know that last year has been rollar-coaster for me emotionally and did not manage to write about event while recovering from it.
But since this post was sitting in draft from long time, it is finally time to finish and publish it.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Lunduke Does Not Ban Any Tech Organization or News Outlet
GNOME bans anyone who links to Lunduke, OSNews threatens to kill Lunduke.
