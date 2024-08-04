today's howtos
-
Vermaden ☛ Perfect NAS Solution
One of my favorite measures for hardware is the ‘price/performance ratio’ – to do as much as possible but for as less resources as possible.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Find and Disable Push Notifications in Firefox and Chrome
Here's how to disable the annoying push notifications in Firefox and Surveillance Giant Google Chrome.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Encrypt An Existing Ubuntu 24.04 System
This is a step by step tutorial shows how to encrypt Ubuntu, while preserving its data, after you installed it on your computer. While installing Ubuntu 24.04, if you didn’t choose to use the entire disk, then there’s no graphical option to enable encryption.
-
Richard W.M. Jones: Exploit qemu to display nyancat
I discovered this exploit in qemu’s network block driver:
To reproduce it you’ll need nbdkit >= 1.40.1: [...]
-
Doug Brown ☛ Upgrading my Chumby 8 kernel part 13: the end
This is the final post in my blog series about getting my Chumby 8 from 2011 working on a modern 6.x GNU/Linux kernel, as opposed to the stock 2.6.28 kernel it came with.
-
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Mount Remote Directories With SSHFS
The Secure Shell (SSH) isn’t just about allowing you to remote into servers to tackle admin tasks.
-
Bypass DPI on Linux
The program is a local SOCKS proxy server.
-
Real Linux User ☛ How to upgrade GNU/Linux Mint 21.3 to GNU/Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 has been released recently and we had to wait a little while for a formal procedure to upgrade [...]
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install and Configure Zabbix Agent on Ubuntu 24.04
Zabbix is a powerful open-source monitoring tool that helps you keep track of your servers, networks, and applications. Once you have configured Zabbix server in your hosting environment, the next step is to add remote hosts for monitoring.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Plex Media Server on GNU/Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Krita on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install digiKam on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change TimeZone on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change TimeZone on AlmaLinux 9. AlmaLinux 9, a stable and reliable GNU/Linux distribution, offers users the flexibility to customize their system settings, including the timezone. Setting the correct timezone is crucial for maintaining accurate system logs, scheduling tasks, and ensuring the proper functioning of time-sensitive applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP on Linux Mint 22. PHP, which stands for Hypertext Preprocessor, is a widely-used server-side scripting language. It is particularly popular for web development, enabling developers to create dynamic web pages, handle forms, interact with databases, and perform various server-side tasks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GVM Vulnerability Scanner on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GVM Vulnerability Scanner on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity has become a paramount concern for organizations of all sizes. One of the most effective ways to bolster your network’s security is through vulnerability management.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenTofu on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenTofu on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. OpenTofu, a powerful infrastructure as code (IaC) tool, has gained popularity among DevOps professionals for its ability to streamline and automate the management of complex IT infrastructures.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVAS on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenVAS on AlmaLinux 9. OpenVAS is a robust vulnerability scanning and management solution that helps identify security weaknesses in systems, networks, and applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.Js on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on Linux Mint 22. Node.js is a powerful JavaScript runtime environment that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. Its ability to handle asynchronous operations and its extensive ecosystem of packages make it a favorite among developers.
-