FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2024



This is the fifth article in our series looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux. This machine has an Intel N100 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It’s an extremely inexpensive machine costing little more than a Raspberry Pi 5 yet it’s much more powerful. It sounds like an ideal low cost machine to run Linux on the desktop.

For this article, we’re testing the gaming capabilities of this tiny PC using Ubuntu 23.10.

We revisit some of the games previously tested on the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC, HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini PC, as well as a 10th generation Intel machine (with an i5-10400 CPU). All the machines are using their onboard graphics.

To recap, the FIREBAT’s onboard graphics is based on the Xe-architecture found in the Intel NUC but the N100’s integrated graphics adapter offers only 24 of the 32 EUs (Execution Units) operating at only 450-750 MHz.

Read on