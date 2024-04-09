Firefox Getting Translate Selected Text Feature, Here’s How to Try It

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2024



Firefox 118 introduced a privacy-respecting web page translation feature, and Mozilla devs have continued to improve on it in subsequent releases

But sometimes you don’t need or want to translate an entire web page just a portion of text on the page.

Plus, given that Firefox translations take place locally to preserve privacy the task of translating every bit of a text visible on a web page can be a little on the slow side (on my machine it is, anyway).

So I’m pleased to hear that a future release of the browser will make it possible to only translate highlighted text (as in sections of text you manually select using your cursor).

