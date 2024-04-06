Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Modding
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Mark Himelstein Steps Down as RISC-V CTO to Resume Consulting Practice
Himelstein will not be replaced by another CTO. RISC-V International is currently looking for a VP of technology, which will be their highest ranking technology officer going forward.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ New RISC-V microprocessor can run CPU, GPU, and NPU workloads simultaneously
XSi has created a new RISC-V microprocessing chip architecture that combines a RISC-V CPU core with vector capabilities and GPU acceleration into a single chip.
-
CNX Software ☛ The Arduino PLC Starter Kit aims to teach programmable logic control to high school and university students
Arduino PLC Starter Kit combines the Arduino Opta micro PLC, the Arduino DIN Simul8 digital input simulator and power distribution board, and the Arduino DIN Celsius board with two independent heater circuits and one temperature sensor acting as a temperature laboratory. The kit is supported by the Arduino PLC IDE first introduced in 2022 and comes with various cables and a power supply that allows users to quickly get started. Arduino says the kit targets the education of students aged 17 years and more.
-
Arduino ☛ Detecting HVAC failures early with an Arduino Nicla Sense ME and edge ML
Having constant, reliable access to a working HVAC system is vital for our way of living, as they provide a steady supply of fresh, conditioned air. In an effort to decrease downtime and maintenance costs from failures, Yunior González and Danelis Guillan have developed a prototype device that aims to leverage edge machine learning to predict issues before they occur.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Rescued retro desk PC becomes the latest device to run Doom — AMD Duron-based system unsurprisingly lets you shotgun blast imps without major issues
A YouTuber shows Doom running on an AMD Duron desk PC found on eBay.