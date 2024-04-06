Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS)
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 553: Terminal Latency
Using Git offline, Make your own E-mail server, quiz: a tool for rapid OpenZFS development, Configuring openzfs for nvme databases, Mirroring OmniOS: The Complete Guide part 1, Installing OpenBSD 7.4 on a VisionFive 2 rev, and more...
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #539: The Weekender CXV
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our departure into the world of hedonism, random topic excursions, whimsy and (hopefully) knowledge. Thanks for listening and, if you happen …