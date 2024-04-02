Games: MyRGB and ScummVM 2.8.1

Oh MMy — a new ScummVM release!

Please welcome the first ScummVM release of the year: ScummVM 2.8.1.

ScummVM 2.8.1 is a maintenance release mainly focused on fixing bugs that were uncovered since our last stable release.

This update includes upgrades for the following engines: Hey Hi (AI) AGS, GRIM, SWORD2, MM (which is now enabled — yes, we really skipped it in 2.8.0 by accident), mTropolis, NANCY, SCUMM, TWINE, Ultima, and V-Cruise.

The Android, Atari and macOS ports received multiple bug fixes, mostly for improving overall stability and preventing some crashes we’ve seen under certain circumstances.

The detailed list of improvements is available here.

As always, you can find the latest release on our Downloads page.

Go grab it while it's hot — enjoy!