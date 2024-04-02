Programming, Linux and BSD Leftovers
Linux Hint ☛ goto Statement in C
Practical guide on the fundamentals and workings of goto statements in C, the various instances it can come in handy, how it works, and how to use it.
My work in KDE for March 2024
I didn’t work much on KDE for the first half of March, but still managed to squeeze out some good features and bugfixes. I’m also starting on the Wayland grant work I teased soon, so look forward to news on that next month.
Python
Daniel Lemire ☛ Fast and concise probabilistic filters in Python
Sometimes you need to filter out or filter in data quickly. Suppose that your employer maintains a list of forbidden passwords or URLs or words. You may store them in a relational database and query them as needed. Unfortunately, this process can be slow and inefficient.
BSD
Ruben Schade ☛ Testing our remote FreeBSD server
So we decided to run a remote box instead this time. The stack is basically:
1. A FreeBSD VM on OrionVM (where I work), though any provider that offers a current template would work. This would be my first production version 14 box!
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/03/31
The mini-theme this week is all DragonFly. There’s been some commits lately to well-known tools so I’m going to gather them here. A bugfix for FUSE led to it being re-enabled. However, FUSE was designed in Linux-specific ways, so it does not translate well to BSD.
Kernel Space
InfoQ ☛ Netflix Launches bpftop Aimed at Enhancing eBPF Performance Efficiency
Netflix has recently announced bpftop, a command-line utility aimed at enhancing the optimization and monitoring of eBPF programs. bpftop provides a real-time snapshot of eBPF programs in operation.
