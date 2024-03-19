Security Leftovers
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ Severe X.Org Memory Safety, Code Execution Vulns Fixed
After recent heap overflow, out-of-bounds write, and privilege escalation flaws brought X.Org into the spotlight, more severe memory safety and code execution vulnerabilities have been identified in the popular X server. These issues affect the X.Org X11 server.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl, spip, and unadf), Fedora (chromium, iwd, opensc, openvswitch, python3.6, shim, shim-unsigned-aarch64, and shim-unsigned-x64), Mageia (batik, imagemagick, irssi, jackson-databind, jupyter-notebook, ncurses, and yajl), Oracle (.NET 7.0, .NET 8.0, and dnsmasq), Red Hat (postgresql:10), SUSE (chromium, kernel, openvswitch, python-rpyc, and tiff), and Ubuntu (openjdk-8).
-
Security Week ☛ Fujitsu Data Breach Impacts Personal, Customer Information
Fujitsu says hackers infected internal systems with malware, stole personal and customer information.
-
Security Week ☛ IMF Emails Hacked
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) detects a cybersecurity incident that involved nearly a dozen email accounts getting hacked.
-
Security Week ☛ PoC Published for Critical Fortra Code Execution Vulnerability
A critical directory traversal vulnerability in Fortra FileCatalyst Workflow could lead to remote code execution.
-
Security Week ☛ Moldovan Operator of Credential Marketplace Sentenced to US Prison
Sandu Diaconu has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for operating a marketplace for compromised credentials.
-
Security Week ☛ New Attack Shows Risks of Browsers Giving Websites Access to GPU
Researchers demonstrate remote GPU cache side-channel attack from within browsers against AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards.
-
Security Week ☛ Pentagon Received Over 50,000 Vulnerability Reports Since 2016
Since 2016, the US DoD has received over 50,000 submissions through its vulnerability disclosure program.