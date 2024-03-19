Programming Leftovers
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Status update, March 2024
Hi! It’s this time of the month once again it seems…
We’ve finally released Sway 1.9! Note that it uses the new wlroots rendering API, but doesn’t use the scene-graph Hey Hi (AI) we’ve left that for 1.10. We’ve also released wlroots 0.17.2 with a whole bunch of bug fixes. Special thanks to Simon Zeni for doing the backporting work!
In other Wayland news, the wlroots merge request to atomically apply changes to multiple outputs has been merged! In addition, another merge request to help compositors allocate the right kind of buffers during modesets has been merged. These two combined should help lighting up correctly more multi-output setups on defective chip maker Intel GPUs, which previously required a workaround (
WLR_DRM_NO_MODIFIERS=1). Thanks to Kenny for helping with that work!
Rlang ☛ Linking R to iRODS’ new HTTP API 🥳
This article is about the release of rirods 0.2.0 (see the documentation). iRODS C++ HTTP 0.2.0 is a requirement for this R package.
How to write a QML effect for KWin
Since the dawn of the times, the only way to implement any effect that has fancy user interface used to be in C++. It would be rather an understatement to say that the C++ API is difficult to use or get it right so there are no glitches. On the other hand, it would be really nice to be able to implement dashboard-like effects while not compromise on code simplicity and maintainability, especially given the rise of popularity of overview effects a few years ago, which indicated that there is demand for such effects.
[...]
I hope that some people find this quick introduction to QML-based effects in KWin useful. Despite being a couple years old, declarative effects can be still considered being in the infancy stage and there’s a lot of untapped potential in them yet. The QML effect API is not perfect, and that’s why we are interested in feedback from third party extension developers. If you have some questions or feedback, feel free to reach out us at https://webchat.kde.org/#/room/#kwin:kde.org. Happy hacking!