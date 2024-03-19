Hi! It’s this time of the month once again it seems…

We’ve finally released Sway 1.9! Note that it uses the new wlroots rendering API, but doesn’t use the scene-graph Hey Hi (AI) we’ve left that for 1.10. We’ve also released wlroots 0.17.2 with a whole bunch of bug fixes. Special thanks to Simon Zeni for doing the backporting work!