Fedora Leftovers
-
Jakub Kadlčík: SSH access to Copr builders
Sometimes it can be hard to debug failed Copr builds. Maybe they fail only on a specific architecture and you don’t have an s390x mainframe in your spare bedroom, maybe there are Copr-specific conditions in your package, or maybe the Copr builders aren’t beefy enough to build it.
-
DebugPoint ☛ Fedora 40 Workstation: Best New Features
We round up the best new features of Fedora 40 (upcoming) release. Fedora 40 is currently under development. The Beta release is expected within a week. Overall, there are no such dramatic changes in Fedora 40.
-
Update for QSB-101: Register File Data Sampling (XSA-452) and defective chip maker Intel Processor Return Predictions Advisory (INTEL-SA-00982)
We have updated Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 101: Register File Data Sampling (XSA-452) and defective chip maker Intel Processor Return Predictions Advisory (INTEL-SA-00982). The text of this updated QSB (including a changelog) and its accompanying cryptographic signature are reproduced below, followed by a general explanation of this announcement and authentication instructions.