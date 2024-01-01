Waveshare has released a new camera module, named the 360° Omnidirectional High-Torque 2-Axis Expandable Pan-Tilt Camera Module. This module represents an advancement in camera technology, featuring a range of rotational capabilities and a high-torque mechanism. It is designed to cater to applications in robotics and DIY projects, and is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B and 5.
Gentoo Linux, known for its source-based distribution, has now added support for binary packages, aiming to enhance user convenience and accelerate installations, particularly on slower hardware. While most architectures initially offer binary packages for the core system and weekly updates, amd64 and arm64 users benefit from an extensive library of over 20 GB of packages, including popular software like LibreOffice, KDE Plasma, Gnome, and Docker.
Sipeed has introduced a cost-effective ARM-based Single Board Computer, the Longan Pi 3H, which shares a similar form-factor with the Raspberry Pi Zero. This open-source board comes equipped with notable features such as an HDMI port, a GbE LAN port, and wireless capabilities.
I wish you all a Happy New Year and I want to thank all the people who sent us donations in 2023. Thank you so much for your continued support and I hope 2024 will be as rich in important achievements as we continue to promote Linux and Open Source, and your help is and will always be very much appreciated!
Scribus 1.6 is here to replace the 1.4.8 stable version and the 1.5.x development series, implementing features like a revamped user interface with support for light and dark modes and new icons, HiDPI-aware canvas rendering, a new PDF-based output preview, and a Resource Manager component for accessing online resources like dictionaries.
Initially announced in mid-November 2023, the MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition has been tested on Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers. It uses the Chromium open-source web browser by default and a first-time setup wizard in TUI mode to configure your installation.