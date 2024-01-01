Tux Machines

Waveshare’s New Pan-Tilt Camera Module for Raspberry Pi 4B/5 boards

Waveshare has released a new camera module, named the 360° Omnidirectional High-Torque 2-Axis Expandable Pan-Tilt Camera Module. This module represents an advancement in camera technology, featuring a range of rotational capabilities and a high-torque mechanism. It is designed to cater to applications in robotics and DIY projects, and is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B and 5.

Gentoo Introduces Binary Package Support

Gentoo Linux, known for its source-based distribution, has now added support for binary packages, aiming to enhance user convenience and accelerate installations, particularly on slower hardware. While most architectures initially offer binary packages for the core system and weekly updates, amd64 and arm64 users benefit from an extensive library of over 20 GB of packages, including popular software like LibreOffice, KDE Plasma, Gnome, and Docker.

Sipeed’s Longan Pi 3H is a compact Linux development kit with Allwinner H618 processor

Sipeed has introduced a cost-effective ARM-based Single Board Computer, the Longan Pi 3H, which shares a similar form-factor with the Raspberry Pi Zero. This open-source board comes equipped with notable features such as an HDMI port, a GbE LAN port, and wireless capabilities.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 31st, 2023 – Happy New Year!

I wish you all a Happy New Year and I want to thank all the people who sent us donations in 2023. Thank you so much for your continued support and I hope 2024 will be as rich in important achievements as we continue to promote Linux and Open Source, and your help is and will always be very much appreciated!

Scribus 1.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released as a Major Update

Scribus 1.6 is here to replace the 1.4.8 stable version and the 1.5.x development series, implementing features like a revamped user interface with support for light and dark modes and new icons, HiDPI-aware canvas rendering, a new PDF-based output preview, and a Resource Manager component for accessing online resources like dictionaries.

MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition Officially Released for Raspberry Pi 5 and 4 SBCs

Initially announced in mid-November 2023, the MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition has been tested on Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers. It uses the Chromium open-source web browser by default and a first-time setup wizard in TUI mode to configure your installation.

This release also introduces a new feature that allows users to search for a particular function, a new “Weld” feature that allows users to combine objects and move them without being grouped, as well as a new “Symbol” or clone feature similar to Adobe Illustrator that allows all copies (clones) of a master object (Symbol) to be modified as well.

Read on

The developers behind the Debian-based MX Linux distribution have released a Raspberry Pi edition today for those who want to run the operating system on Raspberry Pi single-board computers.
In terms of software, Sipeed states that they are actively contributing to the Linux open-source ecosystem
 
The 169th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 31st, 2023.
Scribus, the open-source and cross-platform desktop publishing app, has been updated today to version 1.6.0, a major update containing thousands of enhancements and bug fixes.
LibreELEC (Nexus) 11.0.4
The final stable version of LibreELEC 11.0.4 has been released, bringing Kodi (Nexus) v20.2 with additional fixes.
I review phones for a living — and this is the best Android phone of 2023
ScummVM 2.8.0: Mysteries, Mammoths, and Muppets
We are proud to announce the last release of the year 2023. Please welcome ScummVM 2.8.0
Alacritty Terminal Emulator Released New Major 0.13.0
Alacritty, the popular free open-source GPU-accelerated terminal emulator
9 Best Free and Open Source Linux Caching Systems
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Adguard DNS, or how to reduce ads without apps/extensions
What is less known, is that you can you DNS-over-TLS or DNS-over-HTTPS for ad blocking
Slimbook Executive
It's been some six months since I purchased my new laptop, one Slimbook Executive
ScummVM: End of year Director roundup
The end of the year is almost upon us, along with a new release of ScummVM
Mageia 8 End of Life
Mageia made it to a byte’s worth of releases when Mageia 8 was released in 2021
Breeze Icons Update!
Plasma has been encouraged many times to adopt this size. However, manpower is always something not readily available
Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 2
A rather turbulent series of events, all of which turned out well in the end. You can read about those in the first article on the Executive, but that's not why we're here.
rpki-client 8.8 released
Raspberry Pi and More Open Hardware/Modding
WIP port of the Linux ath11k driver
thanks to support from the OpenBSD Foundation
Kernel Panics in ZFS on Linux and Some Blurb About Linux
Mozilla Giving Up on Firefox
Remember when Mozilla made a web browser?
How We Make Daily Summaries [original]
In case it's not obvious, we've been running this site from the command line over SSH
2024 Will be an Amazing Year for Tux Machines (TM) Owing to New Tools [original]
No more MariaDB or MySQL
Developer Touts the Benefits of 'Diagonal Mode' Linux Desktop
The most efficient monitor orientation?
Here's the most played Steam Deck games of 2023
BSD: Continuous Integration and Workflow Improvement in FreeBSD and OpenBSD Wireguard VPN Gateway
Videos/Shows: Zorin OS 17 Pro and Hackaday Podcast
some of the more relevant among them
Mozilla 2023 Annual Report: CEO pay skyrockets, while Firefox Marketshare nosedives
The year prior (2021), the CEO earned $5.6 Million. A raise of $1.3 Million dollars. Not a bad year-on-year increase!
101 of the Best Software for Your Linux Machine
Learn some of the best GNU/Linux software that you can get for your GNU/Linux PC
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal Release
Ubuntu Touch is the privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system by UBports
Millions of Android phones have ‘secret button’ that can do almost anything – it’s hiding in plain sight
Gentoo goes Binary!
Windows 11 vs macOS in 2024 will be a mess, so I'm learning Linux
2024 is the year I finally learn Linux, I swear
Fedora vs. Ubuntu: Which Distro Is Right for You?
Ubuntu once was the go-to recommendation for beginners, but Fedora has closed the gap. Now the answer is not so simple
Ubuntu Desktop vs Ubuntu Server: Which should you use?
What's the difference between the Server and Desktop versions of Ubuntu, and which is best for you
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple News
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Gentoo Linux Takes a Big Leap: Official Binary Packages
Breaking free from the source-only tradition, Gentoo Linux introduces binary packages for a faster and more convenient user experience.
Nobara 39 Gets A Boost with KDE Plasma and Gaming Tweaks
Fedora Linux with Nobara 39 – a powerhouse release tailored for gamers and content creators. Explore improved performance, sleek interfaces, and a curated suite of multimedia tools, all available right from installation.
Great Time to Try Something New, Even a New GNU/Linux Distro [original]
ahead of new year's preparations
You don't need analytics on your blog
use the shell
