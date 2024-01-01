Scribus 1.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released as a Major Update

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 01, 2024



Scribus 1.6 is here to replace the 1.4.8 stable version and the 1.5.x development series, implementing features like a revamped user interface with support for light and dark modes and new icons, HiDPI-aware canvas rendering, a new PDF-based output preview, and a Resource Manager component for accessing online resources like dictionaries.

This release also introduces a new feature that allows users to search for a particular function, a new “Weld” feature that allows users to combine objects and move them without being grouped, as well as a new “Symbol” or clone feature similar to Adobe Illustrator that allows all copies (clones) of a master object (Symbol) to be modified as well.

