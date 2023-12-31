today's leftovers
Experiment & Explore Fedora Linux on Mac with UTM
Running Linux on a Mac can be a big ordeal, but not with virtualization. By using UTM, you can run Linux in a virtual machine atop MacOS, contained entirely within an app. This allows you to explore and experiment with Linux, without having to go through any complex installation process or setup, it’s just a matter of downloading a preconfigured virtual machine and launching it with UTM. It’s as easy as it gets.
Neowin ☛ WebChangeMonitor 23.12
Monitors allows you to quickly check a number of web pages and tracks changes based on the content of the web pages. Allows to monitor several protocols, including HTTP and HTTPS. Allows to view and record differences. Available for Win7/10, Linux and others.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2023-12-29 [Older] micro:bit Resolutions
Tim Janik: Profiling with CPUset Isolation
I recently worked on some hashtable lookup code that could benefit from
SIMD optimizations and microbenchmarking of modulus and hash functions
to improve the code quality. However, modern CPUs are complex and have
various components that cause fluctuations during benchmarks, such as core
design…