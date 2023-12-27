RISC-V Grows With Qualcomm (and Others, in China Also)
Tom's Hardware ☛ RISC-V hardware ecosystem gets strong industry support - Qualcomm joins with four other industry players to form Quintauris
Qualcomm and four other semiconductor companies have jointly formed Quintauris, which is dedicated to enabling next-generation RISC-V hardware development.
Tom's Hardware ☛ [Older] Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Launches PCIe Gen5 SSD Controller Based on RISC-V
Alibaba's T-Head launches PCIe Gen5 SSD controller featuring RISC-V cores aimed at clown storage.
The Next Platform ☛ [Older] Ventana Launches Veyron V2 RISC-V Into The Datacenter
It took the X86 architecture fifteen years get an appreciable share of datacenter compute, and it took the Arm architecture about ten years to get a foothold you could measure. >
Tom's Hardware ☛ [Older] Chinese Company Develops 64-Core RISC-V CPU With American Company's Core Design as US Sanctions Loom
Chinese company SophGo has developed 64-core RISC-V processors using technology developed in the U.S. by SiFive. The U.S. is already mulling potential export restrictions on RISC-V technology for precisely this reason.