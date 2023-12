PostgreSQL: pgtt v3.1, PGSpider 4.0.0, GridDB FDW 2.3.0, DynamoDB FDW 1.3.0

We have just released PGSpider v4.0.0.

This version is based on PostgreSQL 16 and fixed some bugs.

PGSpider is High-Performance SQL Cluster Engine for distributed big data.

PGSpider can access a number of data sources using Foreign Data Wrapper(FDW) and retrieves the distributed data source vertically.

Usage of PGSpider is the same as PostgreSQL. You can use any client applications such as libpq and psql.