Programming Leftovers
Idiomdrottning ☛ The awesomeness of require
If, in the middle of this mess, we notice that the second-to-last line isn’t a link line, we just nope out as if the filter never even matched, thanks to require. Pretty neat♥
Python
Miguel Grinberg ☛ Microdot: Yet Another Python Web Framework
I just realized that I have never written on this blog about Microdot, my very own web framework for Python. I have released Microdot 2.0 a few days ago, so I guess this is a good time to make a belated announcement, and tell you why this world needs yet another Python web framework.
But before I tell you about the reasons and the history of Microdot, let me share some of its features: [...]
David Buchanan ☛ Blogging With Math
In my previous blog post, I mentioned some big-O notation and simple math expressions like 264. My blog engine didn't have proper math syntax support, so I was stuck writing things like 264, and leaving my big-O functions in plaintext, e.g. O(nlogn).
Not anymore! After a very simple patch to my markdown renderer, I can now write 264 as $2^{64}$, or even O(nlogn) as $O(n\log{n})$. Not only does this look better, its easier for me to type in. And if I really want to push the boat out, I can write fancy equations: [...]
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Nico Cartron ☛ The magic of open source - modifying my blog
I use BashBlog for more than 3 years now, and am really happy with it. It's written in Bash (in case you didn't guess with its name!), which means it's super easy to modify.
