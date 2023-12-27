Games: Steam, Rasterization, and More
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients with Seal World - 2023-12-27 Edition
Hope you guys had a good Christmas if you celebrated it! Between 2023-12-20 and 2023-12-27 there were 25 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 223 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.2 % of total released titles.
Hackaday ☛ Game Graphics: Rasterization
Last time, I talked about racing the beam, a type of graphics used when memory was scarce. Now it’s time to step into the future with more memory and talk about what modern 2D games still do to this day: rasterization.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Festive Co-Op Games
Hopefully, like me, you’ll have booked in a bit of premium gaming time around the festive period. And coincidentally, Valve’s Winter Steam Sale kicked off just a couple of days before Christmas. Since so many of us and our friends are off, this marks the perfect time of year to dip your toe into the wonderful world of co-operative games. I have two friends I game with pretty regularly, and as a result, I was surprised to see that my game collection boasts a pretty staggering number of “best played with friends” titles. So I thought I’d share the love, albeit with apologies that the vast bulk of these titles are both Steam-only and non-native.