Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

D3’s production-intent embedded platform with Radar sensing capabilities

D3’s DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit leverages Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 to provide a production-intent platform. Featuring a single-board design, compact form factor, and a USB-serial interface, it serves as a versatile tool for field testing, sensor evaluation, algorithm development, and application demonstrations.

9to5Linux

Firefox 122 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Built-In Translation Feature

Firefox 122 looks like a small update to the popular open-source web browser used by default on numerous GNU/Linux distributions. It only promises to improve the quality of the new built-in translation feature introduced in Firefox 118, offering more stable translations that no longer break interactive widgets on some websites and reduce the risk of content disappearing when translated.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 24th, 2023 – Happy Holidays!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! ‘Tis the season of loving and caring, I wish you all Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas wherever you are, and thank you so much for your continued support in 2023.

news

Games: Steam, Rasterization, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 27, 2023

Valve from a Victorian steam engine. Black Country Museum.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release
An early Christmas treat has arrived for those seeking Enlightenment — no, not spiritual concept, but the EFL-based desktop shell for Linux and BSD systems
Some New Free Software Project Mini-Overviews at Medevel
some of the more relevant among them
HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level
HandBrake 1.7.2 open-source video transcoder software is now available for download with the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the app on Linux systems.
Twenty seven years of Linux
We just thought they would have a setup a bit more resilient than a black box directly connected to our mail server
Stealing Identities [original]
a sick person online
 
today's leftovers
4 more technical links
Programming Leftovers
mostly Python
Games: Steam, Rasterization, and More
some gaming news
today's howtos
picking up pace again
The Life and Death of Open Source Companies
About Prusa and more
Linux-Centric Devices and Open Hardware
Microcontrollers, RISC-V, Blackbird and Talos II
Android Leftovers
Powerful Android MDM alerts to increase business efficiency
Fedora 40 Plans to Merge /usr/bin and /usr/sbin Directories
Learn about the Fedora 40 change proposal, which plans to merge the /usr/bin and /usr/sbin directories together.
Does Wayland really break everything?
I’ve written some other posts on Wayland recently, and it’s time for another one
4 Best Free and Open Source Console BitTorrent Clients
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Tagged PDF funsies
PDF was originally designed as a file format for pixel perfect layout of graphics on every conceivable device
Free software in education and free software education
Free software is vital for education, and free software education is vital for a free society
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
patches and incidents
Firefox 122 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Built-In Translation Feature
Firefox 122 web browser is now available for public beta testing with improved built-in translation feature and new privacy features.
Audiocasts: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
today's howtos
howtos for the day
Programming Leftovers
Perl mostly
ReBoi Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Openwashing, and More
today's leftovers
PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.4, CloudNativePG 1.22.0, 1.21.2 and 1.20.5 Released
4 new releases of two pieces of postgres software
Best Torrent Clients for Linux 2024
many people still like to use a normal GNU/Linux distribution
Stellarium 23.4 Added Lens Distortion Estimator Plugin, Tibetan Lunar Mansions
Stellarium, the free open-source planetarium software, announced new 23.4 release few days ago
Android Leftovers
Android Auto 11.0 is coming with revamped icons and much more
The curl activity of 2023
We have the full commit history of all curl source code since late December 1999
D-Bus overview
D-Bus serves various purposes aiming to facilitate the cooperation between different processes in the system
FreeBSD jailed ZFS datasets – how do I find the .zfs/snapshot directory?
On FreeBSD, you can jail a ZFS dataset
The Grumpy Cricket (And Other Enormous Creatures)
releasing it under the GPL v3
Have a Helping of 8-bit Holiday Cheer! (2023 Edition)
‘Tis the season, and that means it’s time to push out the twelfth annual Byte Cellar vintage computer Holiday demo roundup so everyone can feel that warm, fuzzy, pixellated holiday glow
2023’s Moments That Marked the Open-Source World
The most remarkable events in the Open Source ecosystem that shaped the year. Let’s recall them
7 Small (Lesser Known) Distros that Emerged Winner in 2023
Distributions that caught your attention in 2023
Enlightenment 0.26 and EFL 1.27: From Eye-Candy to High Performance
Discover the revamped features and enhanced flexibility with Enlightenment 0.26 and EFL 1.27.
today's howtos
technical posts
Proprietary Software and Security Breaches
3 more stories for Boxing Day
today's howtos
very few for now
In North America, GNU/Linux Surged to All-Time High This Month [original]
Racing towards 3.5%
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The European Perspective [original]
don't take this for granted
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The Asian Perspective [original]
Good year for GNU/Linux on the client side
GNU/Linux Year in Review: The African Perspective [original]
Windows down, GNU/Linux up
Linux Server Operating Systems: Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Beyond
Things have changed
Ruby 3.3.0 Released
Ruby 3.3 adds a new parser named Prism
Linux Distro Reviews: Tuxedo OS
Tuxedo OS is based on Ubuntu LTS, the long-term support version of the world’s most popular Linux distro
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
You should have these apps on your new Android smartphone
Security Leftovers
incidents don't stop during holidays
Backing up FreeBSD with Bacula via ZFS snapshot
I already have a backup jobs to backup all the jails, but only for datasets which sit right under zroot/jails (for example)
Retornz ToneZ V2, Fedora, and Games
today's leftovers
Devices: Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit and Raspberry Pi
3 stories
Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, and More
4 shows or videos
today's howtos
xmas day howtos
KTOWN Live ISO based on liveslak-1.8.1 and Plasma6 Beta2
My work on the new Plasma6 for Slackware finally reached a level that I am OK with
Chatterino - Twitch Chat Client with Enhanced Features
This simple tutorial shows how to install Chatterino
Linux Distro Reviews: Tuxedo OS
Tuxedo OS is a Linux distro created by Tuxedo Computers, the makers of laptops and PCs designed specifically to run Linux
Weekly Roundups: Distros, GNU-like Mobile Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show
some leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Sites Leftovers
Mozilla, Chromium, and Fediverse news
Programming Leftovers
Wasm, CLI, and Python
Microsoft and Apple Leftovers
Opposition news
today's howtos
technical posts for xmas
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new version of their Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that improves support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model, a new dark theme, updates various apps, and adds some new features.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 24th, 2023 – Happy Holidays!
The 168th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 24th, 2023.
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
This cheap Acer laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip can run mainline Linux software (mostly)
The Acer Aspire 1 (A114-61) is a cheap laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles