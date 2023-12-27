Games: Steam, Rasterization, and More

Hopefully, like me, you’ll have booked in a bit of premium gaming time around the festive period. And coincidentally, Valve’s Winter Steam Sale kicked off just a couple of days before Christmas. Since so many of us and our friends are off, this marks the perfect time of year to dip your toe into the wonderful world of co-operative games. I have two friends I game with pretty regularly, and as a result, I was surprised to see that my game collection boasts a pretty staggering number of “best played with friends” titles. So I thought I’d share the love, albeit with apologies that the vast bulk of these titles are both Steam-only and non-native.