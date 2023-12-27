today's leftovers

The Thanksgiving long weekend (23-26 November) in 2023 was an interesting one for OpenZFS, that I managed to land myself in the middle of. The short version of events is that an apparent silent data corruption bug was discovered, which is kind of the worst case scenario for a data storage system.

It was a pretty intense few days for me, initially one of a few people looking into the bug, and then later being involved in working out a fix, talking to downstream vendors, responding to private and public messages with users, my own customers and the press, and doing damage control. It was mostly done with by the end of the weekend, though took a couple of weeks to mop up, and overall I’d rate it a qualified success for the project.

I’ve been writing this post on and off since then. A lot happened, and I have a lot of thoughts, and I wanted to get them all down, but it got too much. So this post just covers the bug itself, and I’m hoping to write more about the fuzzier stuff soon. If you’re reading this months later and I still haven’t, maybe ping me and remind me that I promised!