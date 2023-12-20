Microsoft EEE and Windows TCO
-
Extreme Tech ☛ Microsoft's Windows AI Studio Dev Tool Requires Linux [Ed: Nope, WSL is not Linux, it is Windows]
-
Neowin ☛ It took Abusive Monopolist Microsoft more than a year to fix one of the most infuriating backdoored Windows 11 bugs
Quality updates released for Windows 11 this month FINALLY (yes, all caps) fixed one of the most infuriating File Explorer bugs in the operating system: coming to the foreground and stealing focus when doing completely unrelated things. It took Microsoft more than a year to release the bugfix to all users, but it is better late than never.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft's fix for issue that renamed printers and installed extra utilities requires downloading another utility
Microsoft unveils a new troubleshooter to fix printer drivers from re-writing printer names without warning.
-
Security Week ☛ Delta Dental Says Data Breach Exposed 7 Million Customers
Delta Dental of California says over 6.9 million individuals were impacted by a data breach caused by the MOVEit hack.
-
Dark Reading ☛ Microsoft Outlook Zero-Click Security Flaws Triggered by Sound File
Attackers can chain the vulnerabilities to gain full remote code execution.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Akamai finds new Outlook exploits that leverage sound file attachments
Akamai Technologies Inc. researcher Ben Barnea has found two vulnerabilities in backdoored Windows Outlook clients that could cause remote code execution by attackers sending specially crafted sound file attachments. Both build on previous exploits that have been previously discovered and only partially remediated by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp. in March, August and October.