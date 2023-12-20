GNU/Linux Development Reports by Simon Ser, Sam Thursfield, and Antoine Beaupré
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Status update, December 2023
Hi all!
This month we’ve finally released wlroots 0.17.0! It’s been a long time since the previous release (1 year), we’ll try to ship future releases a bit more frequently. We’re preparing 0.17.1 with a collection of bugfixes, it should be ready soon.
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 18/12/23
The Outreachy intership for end-to-end testing of GNOME OS started this month, and we are already in week 3 of the internship. Our two interns Dorothy and Tanjuate are working hard on the first phase which is testing accessibility-related features. Here’s what we’ve achieved so far: [...]
The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: (Re)introducing screentest
I have accidentally rewritten screentest, an old X11/GTK2 program that I was previously using to, well, test screens.
Screentest is dead
It was removed from Debian in May 2023 but had already missed two releases (Debian 11 "bullseye" and 12 "bookworm") due to release critical bugs. The stated reason for removal was:
The package is orphaned and its upstream is no longer developed. It depends on gtk2, has a low popcon and no reverse dependencies.
So I had little hope to see this program back in Debian. The git repository shows little activity, the last being two years ago. Interestingly, I do not quite remember what it was testing, but I do remember it to find dead pixels, confirm native resolution, and various pixel-peeping.