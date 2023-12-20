GNU/Linux Development Reports by Simon Ser, Sam Thursfield, and Antoine Beaupré

I have accidentally rewritten screentest, an old X11/GTK2 program that I was previously using to, well, test screens.

Screentest is dead

It was removed from Debian in May 2023 but had already missed two releases (Debian 11 "bullseye" and 12 "bookworm") due to release critical bugs. The stated reason for removal was:

The package is orphaned and its upstream is no longer developed. It depends on gtk2, has a low popcon and no reverse dependencies.

So I had little hope to see this program back in Debian. The git repository shows little activity, the last being two years ago. Interestingly, I do not quite remember what it was testing, but I do remember it to find dead pixels, confirm native resolution, and various pixel-peeping.