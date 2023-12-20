Security Leftovers and Fake Solutions (From Rogue Parties)
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SUSE addresses the SSH v2 protocol Terrapin Attack aka CVE-2023-48795
Today, on December 18th 2023, researchers from the Ruhr University Bochum published a protocol flaw in the SSH v2 protocol, codenamed Terrapin Attack. The flaw allows removing encrypted SSH messages at the begin of the communication, allowing downgrade of some security aspects of SSH connections. The flaw does not allow injecting new traffic or commands.
Enhancing Security Measures: Best Practices for GNU/Linux Servers in WordPress Environments
In the ever-evolving landscape of web development, the synergy between GNU/Linux servers and WordPress has become a cornerstone for startups looking to establish a robust online presence. However, with the proliferation of cyber threats, ensuring the security of GNU/Linux servers hosting WordPress websites is paramount.
dwaves.de ☛ CopperheadOS vs. GrapheneOS – hardened Android secure per default – Made in Canada
The main developer, Daniel Micay, originally worked on CopperheadOS, until a schism over software licensing between the co-founders of Copperhead Limited led to Micay’s dismissal from the company in 2018.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ 2023 Year in Review: OpenSSF Publishes Annual Report
We are a thriving, diverse, nonstop community. We’re pleased to share with you our annual report for this year, which highlights our many accomplishments throughout 2023 and our plans for the future.
Security Week ☛ NSA Issues Guidance on Incorporating SBOMs to Improve Cybersecurity
NSA has published guidance to help organizations incorporate SBOM to mitigate supply chain risks.[Ed: But NSA does not strive for security, it strives for back doors. SBOM not the solution at all!]
Federal News Network ☛ Turn software bills of material into something more than a compliance checkoff [Ed: This is not the solution but part placebo pushed by the biggest back door pushers]
More organizations worried about cybersecurity are turning to software bills of material (SBOMS). Getting them from software suppliers as a matter of compliance is one thing. Gaining cybersecurity intelligence from them is another.
Security Week ☛ CISA Flags Gaps in Healthcare Org’s Security Posture, Issues Security Guidance [Ed: The health sector needs to dump Windows]
The US cybersecurity agency CISA issues cybersecurity recommendations for the healthcare and public health sector.
Security Week ☛ SEC Shares Important Clarifications as New Cyber Incident Disclosure Rules Come Into Effect
The SEC has provided some important clarifications on its new cyber incident disclosure requirements, which come into effect on December 18.
Scoop News Group ☛ SEC disclosure rule for ‘material’ cybersecurity incidents goes into effect
The controversial rule requires publicly traded companies to report such events to the agency within four business days.
Silicon Angle ☛ MongoDB, North Face owner VF Corp and Mr. Cooper fall victim to cyberattacks
It has been a busy few days on the cybersecurity front as three notable companies confirmed hacks over the last two days: MongoDB Inc., North Face and Vans owner VF Corp., and mortgage broker Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
Security Week ☛ SMTP Smuggling Allows Spoofed Emails to Bypass Authentication Protocols
A new attack technique named SMTP Smuggling can allow malicious actors to send out spoofed emails that bypass authentication mechanisms.
Security Week ☛ A Suspected Cyberattack Paralyzes the Majority of Gas Stations Across Iran
Nearly 70% of Iran’s nearly 33,000 gas stations went out of service on Monday following possible cyberattacks, Iranian state TV reported.
Security Week ☛ VF Corp Disrupted by Cyberattack, Online Operations Impacted
VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), which owns and operates some of the biggest apparel and footwear brands, has been hit by a ransomware attack that included the theft of sensitive corporate and personal data.