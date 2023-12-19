EasyOS Development (and OE)
-
Limine v6 has dropped support for ext4
Limine bootloader, up until the 5.x releases, supports ext2/3/4; however, v6 has just been released and now only supports fat12/16/32 and iso9660. Forum member 'luvr' reported this a couple of days ago [...]:
-
Improved Firefox user-settings and default browser
I think that it was about 9 months ago, version 112, that a new path for global setting preferences for Firefox, in /etc/firefox/default/pref. I have started to move to using this, see commit: [...]