An update on HDR and color management in KWin

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2023



In my last post about HDR and color management I explained roughly how color management works, what we’re doing to make it work on Wayland and how far along we were with that in Plasma. That’s more than half a year ago now, so let’s take a look at what changed since then!

Color management with ICC profiles

KWin now supports ICC profiles: In display settings you can set one for each screen, and KWin will use that to adjust the colors accordingly.

Applications are still limited to sRGB for now. For Wayland native applications, a color management protocol is required to change that, so that apps can know about the colorspaces they can use, and so that KWin can know which colorspace their windows are actually using, and the upstream color management protocol for that is still not done yet. It’s getting close though! For example I have an implementation for it in a KWin branch, and Victoria Brekenfeld from System76 implemented a Vulkan layer using the protocol to allow applications to use the VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace and VK_EXT_hdr_metadata Vulkan extensions, which can be used to run some applications and games with non-sRGB colorspaces.

Apps running through Xwayland are strictly limited to sRGB too, even if they have the ability to work with ICC profiles, as they have the same problem as Wayland native apps: Outside of manual overrides with application settings there’s now way to tell them to use a specific ICC profile or colorspace, and there’s also no way for KWin to know which profile or colorspace the application is using. Even if you set an ICC profile with an application setting, KWin still doesn’t know about that, so the colors will be wrong.

It would be possible to introduce an “API” using X11 atoms to make at least the basic arbitrary primaries + sRGB EOTF case work though, so if any developers of apps that are still stuck with X11 for the foreseeable future would be interested in that, please contact me about it!

