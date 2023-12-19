Security and FUD, Windows TCO

Ukraine has become the battleground for a cyber onslaught, with the NoName ransomware attack claiming responsibility for a series of attacks on various entities.

The NoName ransomware attack has specifically targeted prominent organizations in Ukraine, as revealed by the threat actor on their dark web portal. The list includes the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Accordbank, Unex Bank, Energy Community, and VELTA.

[…]

The group first emerged in March 2022, orchestrating Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on Ukrainian news and media websites, such as Zaxid and Fakty UA. Their motivations are rooted in silencing voices perceived as anti-Russian, reflecting the broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

Operating through Telegram channels, NoName057(16) utilizes GitHub to host its DDoS tool website and associated repositories.