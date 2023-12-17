today's howtos
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Use the Home Assistant Wake-on-LAN Integration
Wake-on-LAN is a protocol for waking up devices over the local network. When enabled on a device, its network adapter will await a specially formatted packet that is often called the “magic packet“.
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Swallowing camels
Reflecting on my tendency to obsess over small, but maybe not so important details has led me to write this article. I want to share my experiences and the lessons learned from past projects where I may have lost sight of what is actually important.
University of Toronto ☛ What /.well-known/ URL queries people make against our web servers
WebFinger is a general web protocol for obtaining various sorts of information about 'people' and things, including someone's OpenID Connect (OIDC) identity provider. For example, if you want to find things out about 'brad@example.org', you can make a HTTPS query to example.org for /.well-known/webfinger?resource=acct%3Abrad%40example.org and see what you get back. WebFinger is on my mind lately as part of me dealing with OIDC and other web SSO stuff, so I became curious to see if people out there (ie, spammers) were trying to use it to extract information from us.
University of Toronto ☛ The three email addresses of OpenID Connect (OIDC) in practice
The first OIDC email address is the address that people will put into the 'your identity' box in whatever website wants to use OIDC authentication against your OIDC IdP. In normal OIDC usage, the domain part of this address will be used to do a WebFinger query, which will be expected to return information for OIDC Identity Provider discovery. Many OIDC applications probably also expect to be able to send email to these email addresses.
ID Root ☛ How To Install TeXworks on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeXworks on Fedora 39. TeXworks brings the power of TeX to your desktop with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. It supports a wide range of TeX derivatives, including LaTeX, ConTeXt, and XeTeX, making it a versatile tool for any typesetting task.
ID Root ☛ How to Clean Terminal in Linux
In the world of Linux, the terminal is a powerful tool that allows users to interact with the system using text-based commands. It’s a fundamental part of the GNU/Linux experience, offering a level of control and flexibility that graphical interfaces can’t match.
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix Repository doesn't support architecture 'i386'
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix "Repository doesn't support the architecture 'i386'.