Open Hardware/Modding: New Essential Guide to Electronics in Shenzhen, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More Rigid//Proprietary Options
Bunnie Huang ☛ The New Essential Guide to Electronics in Shenzhen
There’s a new maintainer of the guide, Naomi Wu (@realsexycyborg), and she is crowdfunding an updated, new version with a snazzy red cover, called “The New Essential Guide to Electronics in Shenzhen”. While the technical Chinese terms haven’t changed much, a lot has changed in the culture and ways to do business; her new text gives pointers on how to engage on Wechat, digital etiquette in China, updated maps, and much more.
Arduino ☛ This Nicla Vision-powered ornament covertly spies on the presents below
On the hardware side, Rasic went with an Arduino Nicla Vision board as it contains a camera and the ability to livestream the video feed over the network. A pair of continuous servo motors allow the mobile robot platform to drive along the ground while another set of servos open the ornament’s trapdoor to expose the wheels and carefully lower it from the tree through a clever system of bands and thread.
Hackaday ☛ Forget The Altair! Remember The Mark-8!
Calling any one computer the first hobby computer is fraught with peril. Most people think the MITS Altair 8800, first featured in Popular Electronics back in January 1975, was the first. Some might argue that others were first, but there is no doubt that the Altair started the hobby computer revolution from a practical standpoint. However, there was another computer that almost took the crown. It, too, appeared in a magazine — Radio and Electronics. But it was in the July 1974 issue. That computer was the Mark 8, and [Artem Kalinchuk] is building a replica that you can see started in the video below. This isn’t some Arduino work-alike. He has a pile of parts and some almost authentic-looking PCBs.
Stephen Smith ☛ My Raspberry Pi Learns to Drive
I received an early XMas present of a SunFounder PiCar-X. This is a car that is controlled via a Raspberry Pi, it contains a number of sensors, including a pan-tilt camera, ultrasonic module and a line tracking module, so you can experiment with self-driving programs. It is capable of avoiding obstacles, following objects, tracking lines, and recognizing objects. You can program it using either Python or EzBlocks (a Scratch-like language). It costs under $100 and includes a battery that powers the whole thing, including the on-board Pi. This article is an overview of the assembly and setup process.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #455 - So long, farewell, we love you the most at Christmas time
Be excellent to each other Howdy, Elf on the Shelf is not just for children, it would seem. YouTuber Kevin McAleer created a robot to spy on the elf for him, thus saving him the hassle of inventing 24 unique situations to pose the creepy toy in during December. We also saw an excellent Amiga imposter and a hacky solution to keep you safe while cycling on dark winter nights.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASRock Industrial Reveals NUC Ultra 100 BOX/NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series
ASRock Industrial has announced the launch of its groundbreaking NUC Ultra 100 BOX/ NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series, powered by the defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra processors (Meteor Lake-H).
CNX Software ☛ Chatreey AM08 Pro (Ryzen 9 7940HS) mini PC review – Part 1: unboxing, teardown, and first run
Chatreey AM08 Pro (also known as AM08pro) is a mini PC based on AMD Ryzen 7940HS CPU with up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5 RAM, one PCIe Gen 4×4 M.2 2280 SSD socket, one SATA3 2.5” drive, WiFi 6E (8852BE) and Bluetooth 5.2, also 2.5GbE Ethernet, a full-fledged Type-C USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack and 4x USB 3.0 porta. I have bought AM08 Pro from Aliexpress with an AMD Ryzen 7940HS (8C/16T, 4.0GHz up to 5.2 GHz), 16GB DDR5 RAM (2x8GB), and 512GB SSD.
Linux Links ☛ ASUSTOR Data Master: AiMaster – NAS management app for mobile devices
AiMaster is ASUSTOR’s NAS management app for mobile devices that allows you to remote control your NAS devices.