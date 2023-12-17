today's leftovers

One of our goals for the Sovereign Tech Fund is to modernize platform infrastructure, in line with the mission to support security and resilience in open source software. For GNOME Online Accounts, this meant tightening up the code base and shifting focus to prioritize open protocols.

A significant portion of the backend was refactored and tested in tandem with the GNOME Settings side of Online Accounts. By working with development tools like AddressSanitizer we identified and fixed a number of memory and type safety issues in both projects and helped to ensure the resiliency of any new

# What did we do

The first thing we wanted to do was get a general WebDAV provider merged. This work was a multi-phase community effort and the majority of the work as part of the STF was adding and testing more thorough and resuable code for DAV discovery and configuration.

The new WebDAV provider then became a base for the Nextcloud provider, which is now simply a branded version.