Red Hat is Now Selling Buzzwords, Vapourware and Nonsensical Hype Instead of GNU/Linux
TechRadar ☛ The AI skills gap is becoming incredibly troubling for companies everywhere [Ed: THE BUZZWORD GAP!!! OMG, some people don't do buzzwords, they do practical things!! What about the METAVERSE SKILLS GAP?????? WHAT WILL HAPPEN? Peak buzzword.]
A new study by Red Hat has uncovered an urgent skills gaps that IT leaders across the UK are facing as they battle to keep up with technology trends.
Red Hat Official ☛ The business imperative for enterprise IT automation [Ed: Red Hat now publishes in its own site the same mindless fluff it put in The Enterprisers Project until April when IBM shut it down]
Hopefully this article has explained how enterprise IT automation, approached with consistency and the right integrations, has an impact on speed, efficiency, risk and skills, and thus can help provide better outcomes for an organization.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Red Hat and HCLTech help clients make better use of the cloud [Ed: They mean server, but the word is "old", so they promote outsourcing under the guise of "clown computing"]
Large organizations that started their cloud journeys three, four or five years ago did so believing that they could “lift and shift”, leaving their data centers and moving their entire IT estate onto the cloud. But reality has shown that rearchitecting or refactoring every single application within a legacy IT estate is difficult and expensive to do, especially when this includes thousands of different workloads.
How AI is changing the cloud landscape [Ed: IBM IBM's Red Hat Red Hat Official ☛ links to this shallow, worthless buzzwords salad with "clown" and "Hey Hi" (AI) in the headline]
Dominic Schmitt, Director of Ecosystem Central Europe at Red Hat, underscores the relationship between AI and cloud computing.