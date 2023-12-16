Canonical/Ubuntu Pushing Proprietary Software and DRM

The image indicates what the problem is with that yellow block, there is a quite good copy-protection on the disk. When a disk is formatted it has special sector layouts put on it. The ADF file basically stores the sector data for the disk.

Several copy protection schemes deliberately mess with the low-level format of the disk, making parts unreadable at a sector level, but reading the raw disk flux, the required data can be read. Making a sector-by-sector disk copy impossible. I believed this disk was using a scheme such as this.