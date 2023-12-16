Canonical/Ubuntu Pushing Proprietary Software and DRM
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Working on Microsoft 365, Google Workspace Snaps [Ed: Ooooh "handy" says OMG Joey about proprietary spyware in Ubuntu]
Canonical ☛ Canonical and Intel’s strategic collaboration brings you confidential computing with Intel® TDX on Ubuntu [Ed: Not good]
Canonical’s vision for Intel TDX on Ubuntu is ambitious and all-encompassing. Once customers acquire a 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, they will be ready to easily deploy both an Ubuntu host for Intel TDX with the kernel, Libvirt QEMU, and Trust Domain Virtual Firmware (TDVF), and an Ubuntu guest Intel TDX VM equipped with the necessary enlightened kernel, Shim, and Grub.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Archiving a copy protected disk [Ed: Digital Restrictions (DRM)]
The image indicates what the problem is with that yellow block, there is a quite good copy-protection on the disk. When a disk is formatted it has special sector layouts put on it. The ADF file basically stores the sector data for the disk.
Several copy protection schemes deliberately mess with the low-level format of the disk, making parts unreadable at a sector level, but reading the raw disk flux, the required data can be read. Making a sector-by-sector disk copy impossible. I believed this disk was using a scheme such as this.