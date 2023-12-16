today's howtos
Manuel Matuzović ☛ The Ghosts of Markup Past
As a well-seasoned web developer, a clear euphemism for my age, I reminisce about the early days of markup through the haze of strong emotional glasses. I see the past from an extreme nostalgic fondness for the simplicity of the time when a basic text editor and the ability to view source was all you needed. Yet it can just as easily go to a secret shame and embarrassment of admitting that we hacked around with invisible pixels, nested tables, and all manner of quirky presentational elements.
This post attempts to map those extremes and the space between them. The ultimate outcome would be to encourage you to personally explore the history of the web to unearth things that could be rediscovered, recycled, or recast for the modern web as well as learn from past mistakes. So let’s get going, and I promise we will tread a path that isn’t as annoying as a scolding about the innovation of the
Scott Dubinsky ☛ Using Gmail With A Custom Domain
An email address functions as a proof of identity in today’s online world, and losing access to your email can be devastating. The most common email provider today is Gmail, but the problem with Gmail is that it’s tied to your Google account, along with all other Google products. If you break the terms of service in any of them, you can lose access to your whole Google account, including email, for good.
The easiest solution is to get a custom email domain. With some careful setup, you can hand out a custom address (such as scott[@]sdubinsky.com), send as that address, and continue to work from the comfort of Gmail. Infinite custom emails, from your domain, for free.
Brandon ☛ Finally, a Blogging Archive Solution
I'm a firm believer in clearing off your blog/resetting it from time-to-time. I know others feel differently, but I have no interest in having someone stumble upon my blog and read some ignorant information I wrote fifteen years ago, or something I published while dealing with a mental crisis. Times change, we change, and our writing doesn't always define our current beliefs or interests. So, for me, I like a clean slate every so often.
With that being said, I have also been looking for a way to better store my writings. Exporting from various blogging platforms has always been a pain, and I want a place where I could access them all (photos included) but also export them in useful formats. So, this morning, I began tinkering with Ulysses and I think I found my solution.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Debian Repository Configuration Made Easy
This tutorial will explain Debian repository and how to configure to use it to install and update software packages. You will learn about sources.list configuration file as well as Software & Source graphical configuration program to practice it. Debian GNU/Linux is a complete computer operating system alternative to Windows and MacOS as well as the most respected community-managed free software distribution. We hope this tutorial will be helpful to you. Now let's practice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GNOME Tweaks on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GNOME Tweaks on Fedora 39. GNOME Tweaks, a potent tool in the arsenal of Fedora users, offers a plethora of customization options for the GNOME desktop environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Media Player on openSUSE. VLC Media Player, a free and open-source multimedia player, has carved a niche for itself in the digital world. Renowned for its compatibility with a diverse range of media formats and streaming protocols, VLC is a go-to choice for many.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snipe-IT on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snipe-IT on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Snipe-IT, an open-source IT asset management tool, is a powerful solution for tracking the ownership, deployment process, and intricate details of all servers within an organization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GlassFish on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on Debian 12. In the realm of web development and server management, the ability to deploy Java applications efficiently and effectively is paramount. GlassFish, a free, open-source Java application server, has emerged as a go-to solution for developers worldwide.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Percona on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Percona on Fedora 39. Percona, a renowned name in the realm of database management and performance optimization, offers a suite of open-source software tools designed to ensure optimal performance, high availability, and improved manageability of MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL databases.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux – how to install gpt4all on Debian 12 – GPT4All-J: An Apache-2 Licensed Assistant-Style Chatbot: A free-to-use, locally running, privacy-aware chatbot. No GPU or internet required
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Debian 12
Jellyfin is a free and open-source media server solution that allows you to control and manage your streaming media. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jellyfin on Debian 12.
Net2 ☛ How to install Golang on Ubuntu 22.04
Golang, also known as Go, is an open-source, cross-platform programming language compatible with various operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Tailored for professional application development, Go stands out for its simplicity in construction and management, making it an excellent choice for creating efficient software.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install shotcut on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install shotcut on Ubuntu 22.04, via two different methods.
shotcut is a free and open source editor that you can use to edit your videos on your GNU/Linux machine.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install MediaWiki on Debian 12
MediaWiki is a free and open-source wiki software platform used to power various wikis, including the most well-known one, Wikipedia.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Single Command to Edit .desktop file in Ubuntu & other Linux
This simple tutorial shows how to edit .desktop files, the config files for your apps shown in start menu (app launcher), in GNU/Linux via single command. In most Linux, the app icons (and their names) you see in dock & launcher are handled by .desktop files.
Solution for raw.githubusercontent.com PORT 443: Connection refused
Tired of encountering the error “Connecting to raw.githubusercontent.com IP_ADDRESS:443 failed: Connection refused” when downloading files from Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub via Wget or any other CLI tool?