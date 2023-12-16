Microsoft's LinkedIn Knows Microsoft's Azure Sucks
The Register UK ☛ Not even LinkedIn is that keen on Microsoft's cloud: Shift to Azure abandoned
LinkedIn has abandoned its efforts to migrate its datacenter infrastructure to Microsoft Azure four years after announcing the planned move.
CNBC ☛ LinkedIn shelved planned move to Microsoft Azure, opting to keep physical data centers
The U-turn represents a setback for Microsoft, which is chasing Amazon Web Services in the lucrative cloud infrastructure market and has been counting on cloud technology and services to fuel much of its growth. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella ran the cloud business before elevation to his current job in 2014.