KDE Plasma 6 for Mobile Devices Is Shaping Up Nicely with Support for Applets

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 16, 2023



Plasma Mobile developer Devin Lin outlines in a blog post details about the work he has done in the past few months to make Plasma 6 a reality for mobile devices and to get it ready for the KDE “Mega Release” (includes KDE Plasma 6, KDE Frameworks 6, and KDE Gear 24.04) scheduled for late February 2024.

According to Devin Lin, Plasma Mobile 6 promises a revamped default homescreen that will feature an app drawer, KRunner search, folders, pages, applets/widgets, drag and drop between various elements, row-column flipping for screen rotations, customizable row and column counts, customizable page transitions, as well as the ability to import and export homescreen layouts as files.

