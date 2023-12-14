Lichee Console 4A RISC-V mini laptop sells for $252 and up

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2023

updated Dec 14, 2023



We first covered the device last August, but Sipeed had started taking pre-ordered by the end of October, and they’ve gone through the first batch of mass production, and should soon ship the mini laptops with the Aliexpress store showing December 31 as the release date, and we’re told some samples may have already been shipped in the first part of the month.

Sipeed provides both Debian and Android 13 images for the portable computer which you can find on the wiki along with a few more technical details. We are told the RISC-V mini laptop can be used for programming with VSCode, hardware design with KiCad, office works with LibreOffice, and it’s also possible to watch 4K video and play some retro games. Bear in mind that while software support for the RISC-V architecture has progressed a lot in the last few years, there’s still more work to do to make it more mature. So it should probably be seen more as a development kit than a RISC-V consumer product. I might receive one soon, and if so, I’ll be able to test it in more detail.

