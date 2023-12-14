My personally handcrafted desktop wallpapers for free as a thank you to all visitors of RealLinuxUser

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2023



I am a creative person. I love writing, photography, and designing, but also drawing on paper and digital. I like to create handcrafted abstract desktop wallpapers, of which I offer some themed sets all containing 10 desktop backgrounds via my Gumroad online store. And to thank you for your support and interest in 2023, I’m temporarily giving away for free my “John’s Favorite Desktop Series” containing 12 desktop wallpapers during the holidays as a modest thank you.

In this package, you will find my 12 personal favorite colorful handcrafted desktop backgrounds in PNG format. The files have a resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels, so they will fit most high-resolution screens nicely.

Read on