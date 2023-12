Ubuntu Update Adds Support for 118 New Emoji

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2023



Rolling out to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 23.10 this week is an update to the Noto Color Emoji font that’s includes full support for all of the new emoji in Unicode 15.1.

In addition, the latest release includes over 100 new directional glyphs for people running, praying, kneeling, using a wheelchair, and so on (which face left by default, so the new ones face right).

