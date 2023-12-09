Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Firmware
The future of education: Open, learner-centered and sustainable
An Open EdTech pioneer shares his journey from an "educational epiphany" to the forefront of a global movement for open and equitable education. He discusses the promise of AI, the future of Moodle,and the importance of "baking in" equality and sustainability.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #23.49: Sudo Tweaks, Ubuntu Starters, Zorin 17, Cinnamon 6 and More
Discover what's new in KDE Plasma 6 and Cinnamon 6. Also explore the hidden powers of the sudo command.
Collabora ☛ WhisperSpeech makes its way to AI.dev
Collabora is headed to California to take part in the inaugural edition of AI.dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit, a new event aims to bring together the brightest developers from around the world to shape the trajectory of open source AI.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32 may soon get an open-source WiFi MAC layer
Most, if not all, WiFi hardware relies on closed-source binary blobs including ESP32 wireless MCU, but there’s now work underway to reverse engineer a WiFi MAC layer for the ESP32 to make it a truly open-source platform. Espressif ESP32 wireless microcontrollers already have an open-source framework (ESP-IDF) and toolchain, people can customize the code to some extent, but this excludes the wireless bits (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, low-level RF functions) that are distributed as closed-source precompiled libraries integrated into the firmware.
6 Best Alternative Open Source Router Firmware (2023)
Firmware is basically the OS that comes on the router pre-installed. Now each manufacturer carries its own version. Just like OS there on your phone device or personal PC, it controls all the inner workings of the device. It performs the following 3 main tasks: Router communicated with the device wirelessly.
Kiwi TCMS: Feature showcase: Personal API tokens
For a long time now Kiwi TCMS has supported integration with external issue tracking systems, such as JIRA. This integration is usually configured via bot accounts and their respective credentials and our flagship functionality is 1-click bug report! This is how it looks like: [...]